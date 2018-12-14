Sheriff's captain arrested for child porn gets no jail time

ASHLAND, Va. (AP) — A sheriff's captain who was originally charged with distributing child pornography has pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, receiving no jail time in turn.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 40-year-old Donny Lewis Dixon entered in a written agreement Wednesday to be convicted on the misdemeanor charge.

He was arrested in June after investigators executed a search warrant. But defense attorney Peter Baruch says there was no document or image showing his client possessed anything illegal on his computer.

Baruch says the legal teams avoided a trial by agreeing to something that didn't involve sex offender registration.

Dixon's 12-month jail sentence has been suspended, providing he complete therapy and treatment, and avoid unsupervised contact with unrelated minors.

He resigned from his Chesterfield County post shortly after his arrest.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com