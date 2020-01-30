Sheriff's Dept.: Driver accused of DUI in crash; 2 killed

ARIVACA, Ariz. (AP) — A teenage driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other crimes after two people were killed and three others injured in a crash following an attempted traffic stop by the U.S. Border Patrol, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred Wednesday on a rural road near Arivaca, which is 50 miles (81 kilometers) southwest of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The department said preliminary indication indicated that the Border Patrol tried to stop the vehicle but its driver didn't stop and it soon crashed.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of criminal damage, unlawful flight from law enforcement, and DUI, the department.

No identities were released.