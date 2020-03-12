Sheriff: Unattended boy sets self on fire; mother arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia mother was arrested after her unattended 11-year-old son set himself on fire as part of a social media stunt, authorities said.

Mattelyn Parks, 29, of Augusta, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree cruelty to children, news outlets reported. The child had first- and second-degree burns on his face and chest that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Richmond County Sheriff's Sgt. Caleb Lee said Parks had left her son and his 3-year-old sister alone at home on Wednesday when authorities received a fire call.

Deputies learned that the boy put rubbing alcohol on himself and lit it on fire. He told authorities he was copying a stunt he had seen on social media.

The boy told deputies his mother was at work. Officials didn't immediately say how long the children were left alone.

It's unclear whether Parks had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.