Sheriff: Suspect shot after wounding North Carolina deputy

SNOW HILL, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina deputy was shot and wounded while trying to stop a speeding vehicle. The suspect was shot multiple times.

Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith tells news outlets that deputies joined a Stantonsburg police chase after receiving a call about a reckless driver Tuesday night. The chase ended when the suspect rammed into the back of a patrol car.

The suspect has been identified as Devin Bigler. The sheriff says Deputy Phillip Heck's arm was grazed by a bullet, and Bigler was shot several times.

Heck was treated at a hospital and released, while Bigler underwent surgery. His exact condition is unknown, but authorities say he's stable.

The incident is under investigation.