Sheriff: North Carolina deputy shot, wounded suspect

MORGAN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff's office says a deputy has shot and wounded a suspect during a fight in Rutherford County.

County Sheriff Chris Francis tells news outlets the deputy was also wounded in the Wednesday night fight. Authorities didn't immediately release the identities or conditions of those involved.

He says the deputy confronted the occupants of a suspicious vehicle near Morgan and learned of active warrants against one of the occupants. It's unclear what charges the suspect is wanted on.

The sheriff says the suspect then fled with the deputy in pursuit. He says the two fought, and the suspect tried to grab one of the deputy's weapons and was shot.

The state Bureau of Investigation is investigating.