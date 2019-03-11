Sheriff: North Carolina deputy shoots, kills 'combative' man

COFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff says his chief deputy has shot and killed a man after he and other law enforcement officers responded to a report of a person with a handgun.

Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said Monday that deputies and other agencies responded Sunday to a call at a location on N.C. Highway 45 South involving "a man combative and irate." Hayes says Chief Deputy William Liverman killed 44-year-old Philip Wayne Outland of Perquimans County, adding that Liverman is now on administrative leave with pay.

Hayes said both the chief deputy and the suspect are white. Liverman is a 20-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to look into the shooting.