Sheriff: No foul play in South Carolina fire death

LIBERTY, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators say there is no sign of foul play in the death of a man in a fire in South Carolina last week.

Pickens County Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release that investigators found nothing to indicate there was any criminal activity in the Aug. 9 fire.

Sixty-six-year-old Arnold Barry Case Sr. died in the fire at a home in Liberty.

Hashe said investigators have determined that Case was alive and coherent when smoke was first detected in the home. He was heard calling for help and was found dead near the front door of the home.

Hashe said it appears Case could not see clearly before he was overcome by smoke.

The deputy said Case's injuries were consistent with fire.