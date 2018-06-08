Sheriff: Man whose body was found near road was killed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man whose body was found near a road north of Springfield was a homicide.

The body of 48-year-old Shone Swearingin, of Strafford, was found Friday.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott said Swearingin's death appears to be a homicide but he would not give further details.

Arnott says an autopsy is scheduled and he hopes to know the cause of death Saturday.

Arnott says Swearingin was last seen in Springfield Thursday night by an officer but he didn't detail the nature of the officer's contact.

