Sheriff: Man pointing crossbow at police killed by officers

ENOREE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff says officers shot and killed a man who pointed a crossbow at them as they investigated a reported sexual assault.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said his deputies tried to get the man to drop the crossbow for 10 minutes, but fired at him when he pointed the weapon at an officer near Enoree.

Wright says four deputies were at the scene Friday morning, but he doesn't know how many fired. The identity of the man hasn't been released.

Wright told reporters a woman who knew the man called 911 and said she was sexually assaulted. The sheriff says deputies found the man in woods nearby.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. Agency spokesman Thom Berry says the man killed and the deputies are white.