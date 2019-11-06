Sheriff: Man carrying ax, drugs found in judge's chambers

DOVER, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a man wielding an ax walked into a courthouse and made his way to a judge's chambers before being seen and arrested.

News outlets report 46-year-old Michael Dupont was charged last week with trespassing, possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct and drug possession with intent to manufacture or sell.

Stewart County Chief Deputy Dale Ward says Dupont walked into the county courthouse through a side door that led to the basement where the offices are located.

Ward says Dupont was carrying a brush hook ax, which is a gardening tool.

Sheriff Frankie Gray says Dupont was also carrying different kinds of drugs and appeared to be on "something."

Gray says authorities found Dupont sitting behind a judge's desk.

It's unclear whether Dupont has an attorney.