Sheriff: Deputies shoot Florida man who had shot girlfriend

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida deputies shot and wounded a man who had shot and wounded his girlfriend.

A Broward Sheriff's Office news release says 32-year-old Kimani Pearce and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Merica Green, were hospitalized Thursday night.

Officials say deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a Tamarac apartment and found Pearce armed and blocking the path to the couple's apartment. The deputies tried to persuade Pearce to put his gun down, but the release says Pearce aimed it at deputies and they opened fire. No deputies were injured.

Deputies entered the apartment and found Green with a single gunshot wound to the torso. Green and Pearce were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Pearce faces charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault on an officer.