Sheriff: 2 arrested in black market pot grow

GOLD HILL, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested in a raid on an illegal marijuana growing operation in southwestern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says detectives from a multi-agency task force found indoor and outdoor pot growing operations when they served a search warrant Tuesday at neighboring properties near Gold Hill.

Detectives characterized it as a black market operation, saying the people involved didn't have permits to grow or process marijuana. Detectives say they also found a lab for producing butane honey oil.

Detectives arrested Michael Newmann, who lives at the Oregon property, and Joshua Carey of Homedale, Idaho.

Newmann was booked into jail on charges related to the unlawful possession, manufacture, and delivery of marijuana and butane honey oil.

Carey was booked for unlawful manufacture of marijuana.

It wasn't immediately known if the men have attorneys.