Sheriff: 10-year-old hospitalized after crashing stolen car

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a 10-year-old boy stole his family's sedan and crashed into a pickup truck, severely injuring himself.

Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy L.L. Addair tells news outlets that the boy suffered a broken arm and severe head injuries in the Tuesday wreck. He was hospitalized. The condition of the other driver is unclear. Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of the drivers.

The wreck was reported to authorities early Tuesday and Addair arrived to find the sedan had been driven by the boy, who was alone in the car. He says the boy drove for several miles before losing control of the car and crashing into the truck. Addair says the boy's parents reported him and the car missing soon after the crash.