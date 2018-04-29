Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 hurt in early morning robbery after party

RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a man was killed and two others hurt when robbers opened fire on a pickup truck after a party.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin tells The Fayetteville Observer the victims and two robbers had been at a house party in the southern part of the county. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. after the robbers followed them and approached them at a stop sign.

The sheriff said 26-year-old Richard Locklear of Hoke County was shot to death. Locklear's 2-year-old son was with him but not hurt. Another man in the truck was wounded but expected to survive. A woman was hurt by shattered glass but not struck by a bullet.

Peterkin said investigators identified two suspects but hadn't apprehended them as of Sunday afternoon.