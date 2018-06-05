Sexual-assault kit tracking bill OK'd by Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bill establishing a statewide tracking system for sexual assault evidence kits so victims can follow them through the process has approval from one North Carolina legislative committee. But some legislators are asking where's the money.

A state Senate committee gave a favorable report to a new version of the bill Tuesday and sent it another committee.

The bill also orders creation of a working group to determine priority for the testing of rape kits that have languished for too long.

Sen. Shirley Randleman told senators who questioned the lack of funding in the bill that officials need to know the precise extent of the problem before appropriating money.

The action follows an audit which showed North Carolina has about 15,000 untested rape kits. Officials say about one-third are untestable.