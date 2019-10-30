Sex assault charges filed against ex-day care worker

This undated booking photo from the Saline County Jail in Nebraska shows Titus Miller. The FBI has established a website to help investigators identify any children who may have been victimized by Miller, a Lincoln day care employee, accused of producing child pornography.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State prosecutors have filed child sexual assault charges against a former day care worker in Lincoln already facing federal child pornography charges.

Lancaster County Court records say 26-year-old Titus Miller is charged with four felony counts of child sexual assault. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

A court document says the crimes involve four children and occurred between July 31 and Sept. 16.

Federal prosecutors have charged Miller with production and distribution of child pornography. His federal public defender has declined to comment for him.

The FBI has established a website to help investigators identify any children who may have been victimized by Miller. The site's home page says Miller worked at Playful Painters Child Care and says he "allegedly sexually assaulted and covertly produced sexually graphic videos and photographs of his victims."