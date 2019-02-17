Separate shootings leave 3 dead in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Separate shootings in Kansas City left three people dead and one injured over a 12-hour period.

The Kansas City Star reports the deaths raised the number of homicides this year in Kansas City to 19.

The first shooting happened Saturday night when police were called to a home and found a man dead. Witnesses say the victim had been arguing with another man. A suspect was arrested early Sunday, a couple blocks away.

Another shooting happened early Sunday at a nightclub, where police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds, inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was being treated at a hospital.

The third shooting death was reported about 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Police were interviewing people several hours later.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com