Sentencing in arson fire at landmark in Joshua Tree park

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for setting a fire that damaged a historical landmark in Southern California's Joshua Tree National Park

Federal prosecutors say George William Graham was observed watching flames rip through palm trees in March at the Oasis of Mara and told park rangers he started the fire. The oasis was settled by Native Americans who planted the 29 palm trees that inspired the name of the nearby city of Twentynine Palms.

City News Service says Graham was sentenced to prison Monday and ordered to pay $21,000 in restitution.

The 26-year-old is a parolee with a prior arson arrest. His public defender told the judge in June that her client has mental issues.