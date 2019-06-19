https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Senate-vote-puts-victims-rights-amendment-before-14018157.php
Senate vote puts victims' rights amendment before voters
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters will decide whether to enumerate victims' rights in the state constitution, a proposal likely to appear on the November ballot.
The state Senate on Wednesday unanimously gave the final approval to put the state's version of Marsy's Law on the ballot as a constitutional amendment referendum.
The proposed amendment would give victims the right to be notified about, attend and weigh in during plea hearings, sentencings and parole proceedings.
Supporters say there's a need to guarantee that victims aren't ignored in criminal proceedings.
Opponents are concerned the amendment could impinge on defendants' right to a fair and speedy trial, and they say the amendment is vaguely worded.
