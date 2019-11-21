Pennsylvania lawmakers near finish on church scandal bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Legislature is closer to settling a years-long battle over lifting criminal and civil statutes for child sexual abuse crimes.

The Republican-controlled state Senate on Wednesday night rejected efforts to temporarily dissolve time limits in state law that bar now-adult victims of child sexual abuse from suing their abusers and institutions that may have covered it up.

The debate stems from Roman Catholic Church scandals.

Instead, the Senate approved a bill beginning the multi-year process of seeking to amend Pennsylvania’s Constitution to allow a two-year window for lawsuits to be filed by now-adult victims who are barred by law from suing.

Senators were also moving to relax criminal and civil statutes of limitations for sexual abuse cases for children and young adults.

The House has previously approved the bills’ core elements.