Senate Republicans kill governor's felon vote bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Senate panel has failed to pass a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for felons, killing one of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's priorities for this year.

In a statement, Reynolds expressed disappointment but said she remains committed to changing the law.

The House voted 95-2 last week to approve the resolution. It must be approved by the Senate and passed again by the Legislature in 2021 or 2022 before it would go to the voters.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Brad Zaun pulled the measure from the Thursday afternoon committee agenda, saying he didn't have votes among his own Republican caucus.

Some want to require total repayment of restitution and exclusion of those convicted of murder, rape, or child molestation.

Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen says it's shameful that Zaun and other Republicans killed one of Reynolds' priorities.

People convicted of felonies now have voting rights revoked unless restored by the governor.

Only Iowa and Kentucky have such strict requirements.