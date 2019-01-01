Self-defense pushes Wichita's homicide totals past last year

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita amassed more homicides in 2018 than in any year since 1995.

The Wichita Eagle reports that at least 43 people died by homicide in Wichita over the past year, up five from 2017.

Wichita police say the increase can in part be attributed to self-defense killings, which increased by five — from three to eight.

Kansas is among several states where residents have no legal obligation to retreat from an attacker in a place where they are lawfully present.

A homicide is permissible in Kansas when a person "reasonably believes" that the use of deadly force is "necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm" to that person or a third party.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com