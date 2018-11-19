Sedgwick County pays counselor $77,000 to leave

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County Commissioners will pay $77,000 to County Counselor Eric Yost in a separation agreement.

The Wichita Eagle reported on the agreement Monday.

Yost has been on paid suspension since Nov. 7, when he released details of the commission majority's effort to oust County Manager Michael Scholes and confirmed an FBI investigation of commissioners.

Scholes told Yost the commissioners were moving to oust him because he had provided information to the FBI in an investigation last year of Commissioner Michael O'Donnell, who is awaiting federal trial on wire fraud and money laundering charges related to campaign funds. O'Donnell is still a member of the commission.

The $77,077 payment is equivalent to six months of salary and a year of health insurance benefits. Yost initially sought a $250,000 settlement.

