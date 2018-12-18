Security firm with guards facing murder charges may close

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas security company says it may go out of business because of licensing problems that began when two of its employees were charged with fatally shooting a man outside a Missouri bar.

The Kansas City Star reports that the latest blow to Overland Park, Kansas-based Force One Security is the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners voting Monday to deny its appeal of a license revocation. It mostly does business in Missouri.

After the two guards were charged in July with leaving their post to investigate a wreck and killing a motorist, the company was placed on probation for five years and fined $5,000. The board then revoked the company's license to operate in Kansas City in September because two of its employees failed their firearm qualification test.

