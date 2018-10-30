Search on for prisoner who may have escaped with state van

In this Dec. 12, 2016 photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is David Gray Hall.

In this undated photo provided by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is a white 1997 Ford Aerostar van discovered missing at the California Men's Colony prison in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are looking for a minimum-security inmate who may have escaped by stealing a state van parked at the prison garage where he worked.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says David Gray Hall was reported missing shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday from the California Men's Colony prison in San Luis Obispo.

A white 1997 Ford Aerostar van with California license plate number E431260 was also missing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Corrections spokeswoman Terry Thornton said Tuesday that inmates have escaped using state vehicles before, but they're usually caught. She said the apprehension rate is 99 percent.

Hall, who is 26, was admitted from Los Angeles County in December 2015 to serve a five-year sentence for robbery.