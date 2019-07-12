Search for man charged in shooting, initially released

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested a man they initially released and who they say was involved in a deadly shooting.

Asheville police said in a news release that Buncombe County sheriff's deputies arrested 23-year-old Marteise Javon Hines in Swannanoa on Friday.

Police spokeswoman Jerri Jameson says Hines is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon. Jameson says Hines was detained for questioning Thursday but released because there wasn't enough evidence to charge him.

Officers say 37-year-old Justin Spry was shot at a home on Thursday and died at a local hospital. Police arrested a 17-year-old boy at the home and charged him with several counts including first-degree murder. A third person has also been arrested in the case.