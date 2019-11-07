Search for Reno inmate who walked away from half-way house

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a minimum security inmate who walked away from a half-way house in Reno where he was serving his sentence for a burglary conviction.

The Nevada Department of Corrections says 43-year-old William "Willie" Vareschi went missing on Nov. 5.

The department has issued a no bail warrant for his arrest.

Vareschi had been sent from Clark County to Northern Nevada Transitional Housing in September 2016 to complete his 4- to 10-year sentence for burglary. He's described as 6-foot-1, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos, including NATIVE on his right wrist and PRIDE on his left wrist. He also has NATIVE PRIDE on his right arm and RIP ALAM on his back.

Anyone who spots him should call 911.