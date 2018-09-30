Search continues for Los Lunas woman missing for 2 weeks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Valencia County Sheriff's officials say they're investigating what they call "suspicious circumstances" surrounding the case of a Los Lunas woman missing for nearly two weeks.

More than 200 people helped search Saturday for 49-year-old Rita Denise Jaramillo.

Albuquerque TV station KOB reports that searchers looked along the foothills of El Cerro, Monzana mountains and outskirts of Meadow Lake.

Sheriff's investigators are calling Jaramillo's disappearance suspicious because they say her home was intentionally set on fire.

Firefighters say they found tires in each room of the house, acting as accelerators in the blaze.

Authorities say Jaramillo's car also is missing.

