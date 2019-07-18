Sea-Watch 3 captain questioned in Italy over aiding migrants

ROME (AP) — A German humanitarian ship captain who eluded an Italian effort to block her from docking at an Italian port after rescuing migrants is being questioned by Italian prosecutors for allegedly aiding illegal immigration.

Carola Rackete, captain of the Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3, appeared in court Thursday in the southern Sicilian town of Agrigento.

Rackete was arrested June 29 for entering the Italian port of Lampedusa, ignoring a block imposed by far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. She was also accused of hitting an Italian border police boat as she disembarked 40 migrants who were rescued off Libya and spent over two weeks at sea in a political standoff.

A judge overturned the arrest three days later, saying the captain had acted to save lives.

But Rackete is still under investigation for entering Italian waters despite a direct order.