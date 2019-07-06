Scotland Yard questioned Kevin Spacey over assault claims

LONDON (AP) — British police have travelled to the U.S. to interview Kevin Spacey about sexual assault allegations.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating six allegations against the former "House of Cards" star, who ran London's Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Variety reported Saturday that British detectives interviewed Spacey in May.

British police don't identify suspects until they have been charged. Without naming Spacey, the London force said that in May "a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America by officers from the Met's Complex Case Team. He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing."

"Under caution" means the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.

A request for comment was sent to Spacey's attorney.

Spacey faces a U.S. criminal charge over an alleged groping incident, which he denies.