School system employee charged with exploitation of minor

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a speech language pathologist in a North Carolina school system is charged with multiple counts of exploitation of a minor.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office says on its Facebook page that 48-year-old Jason Ernest Banks of Advance was arrested and charged on Wednesday with 10 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.

The sheriff's office said it received information in January that led to an investigation which is ongoing. No further details were available Thursday.

Banks is jailed on a $500,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.

Sheriff J.D. Hartman wouldn't say if any of the children involved were Banks' students.