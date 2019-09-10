School bus driver charged for shaking boy in wheelchair

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school bus driver has been charged with child abuse for allegedly shaking a child who is in a wheelchair and can't speak.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say video camera on the bus shows 56-year old Evelyn Fields yelling in the disabled child's face, forcefully shaking his arms, then poking him in the side of the head during the August 16th incident.

Authorities say the child had been clapping and making noises. Those close to the boy say he does that when he's happy. Authorities say the child has a condition that causes weak bones.

Fields was arrested Thursday on one count of child abuse. It's unclear if she has retained an attorney to comment on the charges.