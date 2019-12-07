San Francisco officer, suspect injured in assault, shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer and a burglary suspect were hospitalized Saturday with unspecified injuries following an assault that escalated into a shooting, police said.

Two officers confronted a man matching the description of a burglary suspect in the city's Mission District around 8:30 a.m. when he attacked them with a weapon, Officer Robert Rueca, a department spokesman, said in a statement.

Rueca said the attack led the officer's partner to fire his gun.

The suspect and the officer who was assaulted were taken to the hospital. Rueca said their conditions were not immediately known. He didn't say what kind of weapon was used by the suspect.

A witness told The San Francisco Chronicle said she saw both officers trying to revive the man after the shooting. Lisa Ruth said the officer who was injured was bleeding from his head and appeared to have a broken nose.

“The back of his neck was really messed up. It looks like a rope burn,” Ruth said. “Every day it’s something — the cops around here have a really hard time.”

She said the officer who opened fire appeared upset and was crying.

The shooting happened in a gritty section of the city where homeless people commonly pitch tents on the sidewalk.