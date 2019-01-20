Salt Lake City police: 3 arrested in death of Utah realtor

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Authorities say three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Utah real estate agent.

Salt Lake City police say 40-year-old David Stokoe may have been fatally shot while trying to evict tenants from apartment over a rent dispute.

They say Stokoe's body was found Friday in a hidden area of the apartment he owned and his car was found the next day in West Valley City.

Police say 31-year-old Manuel Velasquez was taken into custody Saturday on suspicion of murder and other felony charges.

They say 30-year-old Diana Hernandez and 38-year-old Jessica Miller have been booked into jail for investigation of obstruction of justice.

It was unclear Sunday of any of the three suspects have lawyers yet who can speak on their behalf.