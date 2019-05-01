SC school district to spend $300K on student accessibility

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina school district will invest in student accessibility with a portion of funds recovered from a former district official's $1.3 million embezzlement scheme.

The Post and Courier reports Berkeley County School District officials agreed Tuesday to use $300,000 to make playgrounds more accessible and help students with mobility issues.

Former district CFO Brantley Thomas stole district money over 16 years in a variety ways, including taking funds from grants for special education students.

He was sentenced this year to just over 5 years in prison on federal embezzlement charges. He was later convicted of related state charges and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The school district is now getting more than $2.2 million in legal settlements and restitution. It will also be getting Thomas' pension.

