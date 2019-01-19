SC pastor arrested on suspicion of choking pregnant woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina pastor accused of strangling a woman pregnant with his child is free on bond.

News outlets report 35-year-old Rashan Lamar Wilson, of North Charleston, was arrested Thursday on a charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was released after posting $20,000 bond.

Police say the alleged assault happened Monday at the Southside Impact Church in Charleston when the woman went there to drop off two children she and the pastor have together. According to the Post and Courier , the pair argued, Wilson choked her and she fell and hit her head on the ground.

The woman suffered an abrasion to her forehead, was treated at an area hospital and released.

Wilson's attorney David Aylor denied the charges, saying his client will be exonerated.