SC moves death row to new prison for 2nd time in 2 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For the second time in two years, South Carolina has moved its death row inmates to a new prison.

State Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling said the 37 inmates awaiting execution were taken Thursday morning from Kirkland Correctional Intuition to Broad River Correctional Intuition about ½ mile (0.8 kilometers) away.

Stirling says prison officials studied death rows in Virginia and North Carolina to address concerns about treatment from a 2017 federal lawsuit by 16 inmates. The new death row will allow inmates to eat meals with each other, worship together and have jobs.

Previously, death row inmates were in solitary confinement even during the hour they got outside their cells.

Death row was moved from Lieber Correctional Intuition near Charleston to Kirkland Correctional Intuition in 2017.