S Carolina man gets 30 years in girlfriend's shooting death

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to prison in the 2016 shooting death of his girlfriend.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports 45-year-old Jamie Jermaine Robinson was convicted Thursday of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 47-year-old Eulia Moon. He was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office release says Robinson provided accounts in an interview that were contradictory to evidence found at the scene and other witness statements. He initially claimed a masked assailant robbed him and shot Moon. Prosecutor Kimberly Smith called Robinson "a violent, abusive man" and "liar" in another statement.

He also received five years in prison on a weapons charge that will be served concurrently.

