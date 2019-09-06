Russian protesters aided by digital tools, self-organizing

In this photo taken on Saturday, July 27, 2019, member of protester's group "Bessrochka" Olga Misik sits in front police officers during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia. Bessrochka's best-known member 17-year-old Olga Misik is currently under arrest.

MOSCOW (AP) — A grassroots protest group has emerged from this summer's anti-government demonstrations in Moscow.

Known as "Bessrochka," or "Protest Without End," the activists use digital tools, education and self-organization. Although its membership is still small, it is growing and Bessrochka's existence marks a shift in civil consciousness in Russia.

The leaderless, nonviolent group first emerged a year ago after a handful of activists refused to leave Pushkin Square following protests of an unpopular pension reform plan proposed under President Vladimir Putin.

It has grown into a part-digital, part-direct action initiative with 50 to 100 active members, and several thousand subscribers on social media. Every week, activists organize pickets and low-key demonstrations and the group's core belief is that constant, peaceful street action is the only way to initiate change in Russia.