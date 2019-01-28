Russian police recover painting stolen in broad daylight

MOSCOW (AP) — Police have found the painting that was stolen a day ago from Moscow's famed museum of Russian art in broad daylight.

The painting of mountain ridges by Arkhip Kuindzhi, titled "Ai-Petri. Crimea," was stolen in front of confused visitors Sunday at the Tretyakov Gallery. Witnesses described a young man who removed the landscape from the wall before they realized that they had seen a theft.

The Interior Ministry says Monday that they have detained a suspect in the theft and recovered the painting that had been hidden at a construction side outside Moscow. Police said the man has been on bail for drug possession since December.

The painting had an insurance equivalent of $185,000 but some other works by Kuindzhi have fetched more that $3 million at auctions.