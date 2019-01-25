Roosevelt County sheriff: Cash missing from evidence room

PORTALES, N.M. (AP) — Roosevelt County Sheriff Malin Parker is asking New Mexico State Police for help in investigating missing cash from its evidence room.

The Eastern New Mexico News reports Parker announced this week an audit found the cash missing after an employee notified him.

Officials say around $8,200 has vanished.

Parker says he contacted state police "and requested a full investigation."

___

Information from: The Eastern New Mexico News, http://www.easternnewmexiconews.com