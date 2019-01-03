Robbery, carjacking, chase leaves 2 officers, victim injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A robbery at a Florida gaming parlor led to a carjacking and high-speed chase that ended with two Florida police officers, the carjacking victim and the suspect suffering injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the suspect robbed an arcade at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon and then carjacked a vehicle, leading officers on a pursuit that reached 100 mph (160 kph).

Investigators say during the chase the suspect intentionally hit an officer who was standing outside his patrol car, causing serious injuries. The second officer was injured when he used his patrol car in a failed attempt to stop the suspect.

Another officer was able to force the suspect off the road, where he hit a utility pole.

Officers declined to release any names or specific conditions of the suspect or victims.