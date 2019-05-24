Road rage suspect arrested in US 50 shooting east of Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect accused of firing three gunshots at the driver of another car in a road-rage incident on U.S. Highway 50 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Fernley.

The patrol said Friday that 29-year-old Peter Lester of Fernley was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fired three shots from his gray Scion sedan at another vehicle west of Austin.

No one was hurt.

Lester was booked into the Churchill County Jail on suspicion of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.