Rio government takes back control of Maracana stadium

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro's state government will take back control of the crisis-ridden Maracana stadium and break the contract with its private administrators.

Gov. Wilson Witzel said in a press conference on Monday that the group running the 78,000-seat facility owes the state around $10 million dating to March 2017.

The Consorcio Maracana, led by constructor Odebrecht, said it will comment after it reviews the decision.

The historic stadium hosted two World Cup finals and will be the site of the Copa America final on July 7.

Witzel said the move is expected to be completed within 30 days and that the stadium's future could not be attached to a "company that was sentenced."

Odebrecht has had several executives, including its CEO, arrested in the sprawling Operation Car Wash corruption probe. Investigators have determined that companies paid billions of dollars in bribes to politicians to secure contracts and political favors.

