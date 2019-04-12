https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Richmond-police-kill-man-armed-with-knife-13761539.php
Richmond police kill man armed with knife
RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — Police in the San Francisco Bay Area have shot and killed a man they say stabbed his estranged wife and teenage son.
Richmond police say officers were sent to a home at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday by a report that the man had broken a window and entered the home where three family members lived. He reportedly was threatening them with a knife.
Police say arriving officers interrupted the man as he was attacking a boy on a back patio.
Officers say the boy broke free and they shot the man after he advanced on them with the knife.
Fifty-five-year-old Luc Ciel died at the scene. Police say he didn't live at the home and was under a domestic violence restraining order.
His wife and son were treated for cuts.
View Comments