Richmond police arrest 2 men in fatal shooting of 9-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police have arrested two men and are seeking a third in the killing of a 9-year-old girl who was fatally shot in a Richmond park.

Markiya Dickson was killed in May after bullets ripped through a cookout at Carter Jones Park. An 11-year-old boy and a third person were wounded.

Richmond Police Chief William Smith said Friday that 21-year-old Jermaine Davis and 18-year-old Quinshawn Betters have been charged with murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police are seeking a third suspect. Police wouldn't say who they believe fired the shot that killed Markiya.

Police have said the victims were struck by bullets after an argument broke out among people at a basketball court and skateboard park.

