Richmond police: Woman fatally stabbed, relative detained

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Richmond say a woman has been found stabbed to death and a family member has been detailed in her killing.

Local news outlets report officers were called to a south Richmond home early Sunday morning and found the woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects and there's no threat to the public.

Neither the suspect nor the victim was immediately identified. An investigation is ongoing.