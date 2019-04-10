Rhode Island man pleads guilty to child porn charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who had thousands of images of child pornography stored on electronic devices, including videos that depict him sexually assaulting a girl, has pleaded guilty.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Robert Barrie, formerly of North Providence and Pawtucket, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to production and possession of child pornography.

He faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Aug. 23.

Prosecutors say forensic examinations of all of the electronic devices seized from Barrie revealed approximately 11,450 images and videos of child pornography, including a video depicting Barrie engaged in sexual contact with a minor.

Barrie's arrest in July 2017 occurred while he was awaiting trial in Rhode Island state court on the child pornography charges brought in March 2015.