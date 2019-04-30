Reward boosted in search for suspect in girlfriend death

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A cash reward has been increased in the search for a man suspected in the death of a 33-year-old Vermont mother last year.

The U.S. Marshal's Service announced Monday that it is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of 37-year-old Leroy Headley.

Headley is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the May 3, 2018, in the shooting death of his partner, Anako "Annette" Lumumba (Ah-NAH-ko Ah-NET luh-MUHM-bah) in South Burlington.

The Marshal's Service says it is believed he is living under an assumed name and may have shaved his head or changed appearance. Authorities say he has ties to Jamaica, where he is originally from, and across the U.S. and Canada.

Headley's car was found on May 18, 2018, in Albany, New York.

