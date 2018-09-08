Retrial to start for man charged with killing woman in 2009

PHOENIX (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday for a neo-Nazi charged with trying to kill a black man and fatally shooting the man's white girlfriend in 2009 at a Phoenix park.

Travis Ricci is being retried in the death of Kelly Ann Jaeger after his first trial in the killing ended in a mistrial because a witness, in response to a prosecutor's question, revealed to jurors that Ricci had spent time in prison.

Authorities say Ricci yelled racial slurs at Jaeger's boyfriend, who is black, and harassed him about dating a white woman.

Ricci is accused of leaving the scene and returning with a shotgun that he fired from a car.

Authorities say Ricci intended on shooting Jaeger's boyfriend but instead struck Jaeger.

Ricci pleaded not guilty.